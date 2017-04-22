Suns cop shocker to reignite rushed behind debate

The debate around the deliberate rushed behind rule in the AFL is sure to heat up again after the Suns copped a harsh decision in their loss to the Crows.

Suns cop shocker as rushed behind debate reignites

Kade Kolodjashnij was at the centre of the controversy at the end of the first quarter when he took possession of the ball in Adelaide's goal square before slipping over.

Kolodjashnij could sense Troy Menzel baring down on him so he instinctively punched the ball over the goal line.

The umpire wasted no time blowing for a free kick, with Kolodjashnij ruled to have deliberately rushed the behind.

The commentators, like the Suns, pointed out that Kolodjashnij was in fact under immense pressure after slipping over and that it shouldn't have been a penalty.

The appeals fell on deaf ears though as Menzel kicked the goal on the quarter-time siren from right in front of the posts to extend Adelaide's lead from 32 to 38 points.

The Crows strengthened their claim as premiership favourites by romping away with a67-point win against the Suns.

The 23.15 (153) to 13.8 (86) win at Metricon Stadium saw Adelaide stretch their unbeaten start to 5-0 for the season.