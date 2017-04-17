AFL goal umpire Alistair Meldrum found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was hammered by Brisbane Lions player Daniel McStay.

Goal umpire poleaxed in brutal collision

McStay was coming from behind the goals to try and prevent a Richmond major in the second quarter when he collided with Meldrum, who was trying to get into a good position to judge whether or not the ball was going to cross the line.

McStay inadvertently poleaxed Meldrum from behind, with both men ending up sprawled in the goal square.

The umpire was forced to call for a goal review, which confirmed a Richmond six-pointer.

It wasn't the only painful moment in the match, with Lion Stefan Martin copping a brutal falcon from teammate Daniel Rockliff in the third quarter.

Richmond went on to record a thumping victory by 52 points.