Brad Scott's incredible gesture for young heart patient

North Melbourne coach Brad Scott invited a sick young fan to his post-match press conference before delivering a truly inspirational message on Friday.

Brad Scott's beautiful gesture for young heart patient

Scott's Kangaroos had just fallen short against the Western Bulldogs, but the coach put his disappointment aside to make one youngster's night.

TOUCHING: Beautiful reason for Jake Stringer's goal celebration

The Kangaroos and Bulldogs took part in the AFL's first-ever Good Friday match, which helped raise money for the Royal Children's Hospital.

The AFL, its players and fans came together to support the Good Friday Appeal and raised funds for sick kids.

One such kid was 12-year-old Zane, who was given the honour of running onto Etihad Stadium with the Kangaroos before the match, and was then invited to the post-match press conference by Scott.

Zane was born with Hypolplastic left heart, a condition that effectively means he was born with half a heart.

He has undergone four open-heart surgeries, the last of which was in 2009.

"Before we get to questions I just thought it was really important to introduce Zane," Scott said.

"While I think it's really important for the footy community that we put on a great game...I think we're in need of a reminder that we're in a really privileged position to do what we do.

"Coaches and players are in a privileged position to do what we do but we shouldn't have a God-given right...We're really fortunate to be in this position.

"Some of us in life don't have that privilege and get dealt a pretty poor hand so I think today put everything in perspective.

"Hopefully everyone in the footy community now has a better idea of what some young people like Zane go through, through absolutely no fault of their own."

Scott then gave the floor to Zane.

"It's pretty tough at times because you don't get to run as much, I get puffed out pretty quickly," he explained.

For Scott, the heartbreaking loss was nothing compared to what kids like Zane are forced to endure.

"It puts everything in perspective," he said. "Today is bigger than just footy."

"North Melbourne is honoured to give back to the unbelievable work the Royal Children's Hospital do."

Brad Scott, take a bow.

Victorians opened their hearts and their wallets to raise a record-breaking $17,605,662 in the Good Friday Appeal, eclipsing the 2016 total of $17,445,624.