The AFL's much-maligned 'third man up' rule has been slammed again after a controversial call went against North Melbourne in the Good Friday clash.

'It's a mess': Third man up rule causes controversy again

The contentious moment came on the stroke of three-quarter time when Bulldogs players Marcus Bontempelli and Josh Dunkley both nominated to do the ruck work during a throw-in.

Bontempelli jostled with Roos ruckman Todd Goldstein, but Dunkley also raised his arms to nominate to do the hit-out and conned the umpire by deliberately running into the back of North's Andrew Swallow.

The umpire awarded Dunkley a free-kick, with Roos players immediately protesting the call.

Goldstein and Swallow were among a group of four players surrounding the official in anger.

"How am I supposed to know when they are both calling it," Goldstein said.

The umpire responded: "He'd already nominated well before that".

"Look. Bontempelli is rucking. Look. Look. Look," Swallow could be heard saying as replays were played around Etihad Stadium.

Channel 7 commentator Bruce Mcvaney was far from impressed: "It's unbelievable this," he said.

"It's a mess. It's got to be cleaned up. It's three-quarter time. That incident is going to be talked about a whole lot."

Bontempelli admitted after the game he got a 'gift' from the umpires.

"I was a bit confused to be honest," he told Fox Footy.

"I actually thought I nominated for the ruck and I couldn't actually see Josh next to me. Whether it was just an error, we all make mistakes. I probably made the mistake in that instant, but we were lucky it turned out the way it did.

"I think one player has to nominate and I didn't actually see that Josh had nominated because he was probably just left of me or behind me. It was probably a gift there from the umpires."

North coach Brad Scott admitted he needed to look at the incident again before commenting properly, but said the rule needed to be looked at.

"The umpires will need to look at how they adjudicate that rule because clearly there are some anomalies at the moment," Scott said.

"The rule in itself philosophically I agree with but clearly the adjudication and excecution needs tweaking."

Needless to say there was some anger on social media:

"Bontempelli had his hand higher than Arnold Horshack in 'Welcome Back Kotter'." Great stuff from Eddie, Dogs/Roos pic.twitter.com/C1nqzs8hb8 — lawrence money (@lozzacash) April 14, 2017

Ruck rule is proving too hard to judge. Worried that a 'dodgy' will decide a big game. Bontem as ruckman / Dunkley not! Gets the free - Oh! — Gary O'Donnell (@GaryODonnell10) April 14, 2017

Complete nonsense.

Justice prevails. — Andy Maher (@AndyMaherDFA) April 14, 2017

Not a fan of the 3rd man up rule. If extras contest ruck, so be it, extra players free/unmarked around contest. — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) April 14, 2017

I said it as soon as the rule change was announced months ago.

The 3rd man ruck rule is an abomination.

Shame on the @AFL — Stephen Quartermain (@Quartermain10) April 14, 2017