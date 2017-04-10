Fans and commentators were left absolutely gobsmacked when Essendon were on the wrong end of the most controversial rule in the AFL on Sunday.

'That is the worst deliberate decision EVER'

During the third quarter of their loss to Carlton, defender James Kelly got the Bombers out of some trouble with a long, clearing kick out from the back.

The ball travelled near-on 60m before bouncing multiple times and eventually going out of bounds.

There were no Essendon players in the vicinity of the kick, but Carlton defender Kade Simpson had enough time to pick it up before it went out.

Nevertheless, the umpires pinged Kelly for deliberate out of bounds, leaving commentator Brian Taylor fuming.

"It can't be!" Taylor bellowed. "I reckon he tried harder to keep it in than kick it out."

Several fans agreed and took to Twitter with their frustrations:

That is the worst deliberate decision EVER #AFLBluesDons — Bryce Parker (@bryce_parker26) April 9, 2017

Deliberate out of bounds in these conditions should simply not exist. #aflbluesdons — Adrian (@Ar__dixon) April 9, 2017

May as well just make it last touched. @afl have essentially made it that way with this stupid deliberate rule #aflbluesdons — DAMIAN CHANDLER (@damochandler) April 9, 2017

A 60m kick in the wet with the ball changing direction on the bounce is deliberate. @AFL this dumb rule is beyond a joke. #aflbluesdons — JB (@jaybeestweets) April 9, 2017

Kelly mean it but Simpson let it dribble over so no free #aflbluesdons — David Mysterion (@The_IronSock) April 9, 2017

Worst. Deliberate. Call. Ever.

Disgraceful.

Just make it last touch and be done with it if you're going with that rubbish.#AFLBluesDons — Alex Fair (@AJFair85) April 9, 2017

Absolutely with BT. As I tweeted earlier, that is extraordinary. The deliberate OOB rule has become a farce. #aflbluesdons @7AFL — Cody Winnell (@codywinnell) April 9, 2017

This deliberate out of bounds rule @AFL #AFLBluesDons is laughable — Matthew Jenkinson (@Mattyjenkos) April 9, 2017

Carlton went on to post their first win of the season, upsetting their old enemies by 15 points in atrocious conditions at the MCG.

The Blues kicked two goals to two behinds in the last quarter and won 7.15 (57) to 6.6 (42), adding another chapter to the fierce rivalry between these clubs.