'That is the worst deliberate decision EVER'

Fans and commentators were left absolutely gobsmacked when Essendon were on the wrong end of the most controversial rule in the AFL on Sunday.
During the third quarter of their loss to Carlton, defender James Kelly got the Bombers out of some trouble with a long, clearing kick out from the back.
The ball travelled near-on 60m before bouncing multiple times and eventually going out of bounds.
There were no Essendon players in the vicinity of the kick, but Carlton defender Kade Simpson had enough time to pick it up before it went out.
Nevertheless, the umpires pinged Kelly for deliberate out of bounds, leaving commentator Brian Taylor fuming.
"It can't be!" Taylor bellowed. "I reckon he tried harder to keep it in than kick it out."
Several fans agreed and took to Twitter with their frustrations:
Carlton went on to post their first win of the season, upsetting their old enemies by 15 points in atrocious conditions at the MCG.
The Blues kicked two goals to two behinds in the last quarter and won 7.15 (57) to 6.6 (42), adding another chapter to the fierce rivalry between these clubs.