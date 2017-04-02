Thompson faces nervous wait after Danger-ous elbow

North Melbourne veteran Scott Thompson could find himself in trouble with the AFL match review panel after connecting with an elbow to Patrick Dangerfield.

Thompson faces nervous wait after rough elbow

The Geelong midfielder was falling to the ground after completing a handball when Thompson came in from behind.

As Dangerfield rotated and fell on his back, Thompson landed on top of him and appeared to direct his elbow to the face of his opponent.

Dangerfield took some time to rise to his feet before playing on.

Fellow Kangaroo Braydon Preuss could also be in a spot of bother for this: