Tensions boil over after brutal mid-air bump on Cloke

There certainly wasn't any love lost between the Bulldogs and Swans in the early stages of their grand final rematch on Friday night.

Brutal mid-air bump on Cloke sparks big melee

Sydney's Zak Jones sparked a big melee in the opening quarter with a massive mid-air bump on Bulldogs recruit Travis Cloke.

MATCH CENTRE: Western Bulldogs v Sydney Swans

MATCH REPORT: Dogs down Swans in thrilling grand final replay

Cloke jumped for a mark and was completely blindsided by Jones, who hit him with a late and high bump, drawing a 50m penalty for his troubles.

Cloke's teammates immediately rushed at Jones to express their dismay, with multiple players pushing and shoving for a number of minutes.

The 50m penalty gifted Cloke an easy goal, and he was eager to show his thanks to Jones after slotting home from 30m, sparking another small melee.

Jones's effort will almost certainly come under scrutiny from the MRP.