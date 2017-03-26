News

Dale Morris faces two months on sidelines

Western Bulldogs premiership defender Dale Morris is expected to miss up to eight weeks of action with a fractured leg.

Dale Morris faces two months on sidelines

Dale Morris faces two months on sidelines

The 34-year-old suffered the injury late in Friday night's win over Collingwood, with multiple reports saying scans on Saturday showed a spiral fracture that requires 6-8 weeks on the sidelines.

He is a key cog in the Dogs' defensive unit, with the ability to play tall and small alongside marking half-back Easton Wood.

Morris played through last year's finals with a fractured vertebrae

Marcus Adams looms as a direct replacement for Morris in Friday night's grand final rematch with the Sydney Swans despite a below-par JLT Community Series.

Dale Morris in the hands of the trainers. Pic: Getty

Adams was interested in a trade home to a Western Australian club in the off-season but remained with the Dogs when fellow defender Joel Hamling joined Fremantle.

The Morris leg break is another blow for a team already dealing with significant injuries in 2017.

Ruckman Jordan Roughead suffered a knee injury in the pre-season, while forward Tory Dickson is working his way back from off-season groin surgery.

Midfielder Mitch Wallis remains out of action following his own broken leg, though the Bulldogs say he could be back on the field by round six.

