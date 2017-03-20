The pretenders: Predicting the AFL bottom 10

We've collected the thoughts of nine sports producers and reporters across the 7Sport and 7 News Melbourne teams to predict the 2017 AFL ladder and find out who will make or miss the finals. Today we analyse the bottom 10.

9. Melbourne

Highest: Sixth

Lowest: 10th

The Demons have been tipped to miss the finals by our panel, though three suggested they would be in the lower reaches of the eight. While 10th was the lowest position, it was also the most common. Ninth would be Melbourne's highest finish since 2006, when they last made the finals.

10. Collingwood

Highest: Eighth

Lowest: 15th

There's little confidence in the Pies' push for the finals as we predict a 10th-place finish. Collingwood made moves in the off-season by signing Daniel Wells and Chris Mayne but they're largely relying on in-house improvements to lift their below-average attack and defence. Darcy Moore should be expected to near 40 goals in his third season, but will he have enough help?

11. Essendon

Highest: Ninth

Lowest: 14th

The great unknown of the upcoming season, having finished last with three wins last season before regaining a few All Australian talents and some decent depth. While others have tipped the Bombers to jump into the eight, we're much more wary. Three of our nine have tipped Essendon to finish as high as ninth, but the consensus is they will max out at about 10 wins.

12. Port Adelaide

Highest: Ninth

Lowest: 15th

How many chances will Ken Hinkley get to return to the finals? According to our panel, this could be the last. None had the Power in their eight and, as the 12th-place finish suggests, most expect Port to regress after winning 10 games to finish 10th last season. Most question marks revolve around their defence, which is fair enough given the talent among their mid-forward pack.

13. Richmond

Highest: Ninth

Lowest: 15th

Was 2016 a blip in the Tigers' moderately successful run or was the third consecutive finals loss a warning sign of things to come? Their wins total almost halved from 2015 and it was such a shock that they stayed the course with the playing group and instead reset their coaching staff. As ever, Richmond's top-end talent is sure to have an impact but on the whole we believe they will be let down by a lack of overall talent.

14. Gold Coast

Highest: 11th

Lowest: 17th

Sam Day's injury robbed the Suns of some versatility but few people outside the club have the confidence that Gold Coast can make the finals, even with the return of Gary Ablett. It would be a monumental leap from winning six games last season. Our prediction of 14th suggests they will only win a couple of games more than they did in 2016.

15. North Melbourne

Highest: 11th

Lowest: 16th

Perhaps rightly, none of our panel tipped the Kangaroos to finish anywhere near the finals this year. North won just two games after the bye last year, with their scoring ability tanking as they failed to pass 80 points in any of their losses from round 16 onwards. Things would really need to fall their way internally and externally to retain their spot in the eight.

16. Fremantle

Highest: Eighth

Lowest: 16th

The return of Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe, and the prospect of Aaron Sandilands playing a full season, has largely failed to excite our team. While one person went out on a limb and predicted a return to the finals, most had them in the bottom four. The Dockers had a good off-season, picking up Brad Hill, Joel Hamling, Cam McCarthy and Shane Kersten, but their list on the whole does not look like picking up 12-plus wins.

17. Carlton

Highest: 16th

Lowest: 18th

The Blues' surprising run around May last year was always a ruse, with Brendon Bolton's side picking up just one victory in the second half of the season. While list manager Stephen Silvagni could have done more to ensure a top-three pick in this year's draft, the team will develop who they can and ship off more players at the end of the year.

18. Brisbane

Highest: 17th

Lowest: 18th

Largely expected to finish on the bottom, the Lions will get a bit of a bump from their Hawthorn-trained coach. It's tough to split their best 22 from Carlton's, even if their future looks brighter right now.

