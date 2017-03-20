The AFL has unveiled the premiership rings to be handed out to the winners of this weekend's inaugural AFLW grand final.

AFL unveils women's premiership rings

The rings, which feature the 'W' logo, will be made by Musson Jewellers for the 22 triumphant players and the senior coach.

Players will receive traditional medallions on the day, with the rings to be presented in a ceremony at a later date.

The rings, produced as part of a three-year deal between the AFL and Musson, replace the custom-made Tissot watches delivered to the AFL premiers.

"We have loved partnering with the AFLW in designing and producing these rings. The design is very clean and contemporary, it is a statement but also a very wearable ring,” Musson creative director Olivar Musson said.

"I wanted the ring to be a strong design as it encapsulates the power and determination synonymous with winning a Premiership."

Brisbane and Adelaide will contest the first grand final, having finished first and second on the ladder respectively.

The Crows secured their place in the decider with a win over Collingwood yesterday, while the Lions' unbeaten season was confirmed when they drew with Carlton later on Sunday.