There was only a small selection of reactions to the Sydney Swans' unveiling of Tony Lockett as a part-time goalkicking coach on Tuesday night.

Students of the game: Lockett and the AFL's specialist coaches

The immediate was one of shock that Lockett, famously private since his final retirement in 2002, was back in the AFL world. The second was that he looked unreasonably svelte for a former full forward who felt most comfortable playing somewhere between 100 and 105 kilograms, if he could get there.

While discussion over his frame (which, by the way, is to help his motorbike riding) took hold, it was quite something to discover that Lockett would be imparting his wisdom on Lance Franklin and his teammates after 15 years out of the game.

The sheer number of retiring or former players in the ranks means that the coaching carousel never stops, even if only one club - Brisbane - appointed a new senior coach over the summer. Richmond kept Damien Hardwick while refreshing his line-up of assistants, although he didn't get all his No.1 targets.

Troy Chaplin hung up the boots in July last year, becoming a de facto assistant for the remainder of the season. By the first week of October he was a Melbourne employee, the club's new offensive coordinator. Five months on and Demons captain Nathan Jones has revealed his surprise at Chaplin's work ethic.

"I think you can really notice someone that's come straight fresh from the game," Jones told Yahoo7 at the AFL's captains day on Thursday. "I think he's been an awesome acquisition for us. He sees the game really well, he's really picked up our game plan in particular. Obviously he's a terrific student of the game. His coaching has been first class.

"I was actually taken aback, really, because he communicates in front of the group and he's able to provide really simple messaging to our group, which is a credit to him really. He's obviously put in a lot of time and work in terms of preparing."

Chaplin has been in the system almost as long as Lockett has been out, and as skipper of a young team Jones appreciates the knowledge of modern AFL that Chaplin has brought to Melbourne. He's not alone, either. St Kilda's rebuild under Alan Richardson has coincided with numerous veterans, none more important than Nick Riewoldt, hanging around to contribute on all days of the week.

Adelaide have had a number of mentors - former captain Nathan van Berlo the latest - in recent seasons but for Daniel Talia the appreciation of recently retired players goes back more than five years.

"James Podsiadly did the same the year before and early in my career Darren Milburn had just stepped out of playing for a successful Geelong team and was my backline coach," Talia told Yahoo7. While van Berlo, through a combination of injuries and the Crows' settled team, was unable to force his way back into the Crows' best 22 late in the season, he never missed a step and he has now simply changed lanes.

"He's such a professional. I think having someone that's come straight out of the game, the guys are able probably to relate to him a bit better because they've been there and done it," Talia said of the development coach. "He's certainly brought that expertise this year through the forwards. It's been great to see him out on the track pushing guys and doing what he does and just being a great bloke around the club. We love him."

While Lockett had been sharing his thoughts on Sydney's list with Swans chairman Andrew Pridham for some time, for the players his presence was all they needed to feel like schoolkids meeting their hero. Lockett is only scheduled to make fortnightly appearances but Josh Kennedy said the AFL's greatest goalkicker was there for them all - even if they let him down on his first day.

"I certainly went after him in the first training session trying to get a few tips. Ended up spraying one out to the right, walked away with my tail between my legs," Kennedy told Yahoo7.

Along the lines of Lockett's sparse visits, Barry Hall jets up to Queensland once a week to join the Gold Coast Suns' main training session and help the young team build on their potential. The Sydney Swans premiership player, who retired in 2011, was brought to the club by his former Western Bulldogs coach Rodney Eade to assist with the likes of Tom Lynch, Peter Wright and (the unfortunately injured) Sam Day. Hall, however, goes above and beyond for co-captains Lynch and Steven May.

"He's helping Tom and myself a little bit with the captaincy stuff, so he's great," May told Yahoo7. Hall is now 40 years old but while boundary riding he doesn't look far off from removing his suit and joining in the warm-ups before a game. "He's very aggressive and he's a bit of a perfectionist in his own game so (it's good) for him to implement that into our young forwards and teach them that no matter how well you're going there's always more you can do," May said.

The upstart Suns required an outsider to come in and teach their youngsters but the West Coast Eagles have never needed to reach very far. Dean Cox combined the final year of his playing career with coaching ruck teammates Nic Naitanui and Scott Lycett, and he has impressed the club enough to earn two promotions in the past two years.

His presence on the staff became even more important when recent injuries to Naitanui and Lycett increased the expectations on new ruck recruits Nathan Vardy and Drew Petrie. Vardy's development was slowed at Geelong by the absence of a full-time mentor, with Cox proving a big draw during last year's trade period.

West Coast's stunning move for four-time premiership player Sam Mitchell added to their core of experienced players and coaches. Whether it's Cox for the rucks or any number of veterans elsewhere, it's a situation that Eagles captain Shannon Hurn said did not come about by accident.

"That's what we're trying to do with senior blokes. You want your young guys to grow and work themselves but to be able to give them a few tips," Hurn told Yahoo7. "I've been fortunate in my time, especially the last few years, Coxy and (Darren) Glass were excellent and I think (Sam Mitchell) does that quite well too. I think that's what you find, you get to a period in your footy where you can start helping others because you've got your game sorted out a bit."

If Lockett's time out on the farm was a concern for his future contributions at the Swans then they can be put to bed by St Kilda backline coach Danny Frawley. The former Saints captain coached Richmond for five years after the turn of the century, but his tenure came to an end after the Tigers won a combined 18 games in his final three years.

'Spud' Frawley moved into the media while spending some time as the CEO of the AFL Coaches Association. He quit that role in 2014 to return to St Kilda as a part-time defence coach, and it's a situation that new captain Jarryn Geary said suits all involved.

"He does work with players mostly one-on-one, which obviously helps whenever you've got a specialised coach that can work with players on an individual basis," Geary told Yahoo7. "You get a little bit of a relationship, you get some continuity with your coach and he's done that a lot."

That ability to build a connection is a common theme among the specialised coaches and their players, especially in the case of younger coaches like Chaplin and Hall. Yet Geary said the benefits are evident with the 53-year-old Frawley, who has formed a significant bond with the 25-year-old Jake Carlisle since the former Essendon player returned from his doping ban. To that end Lockett is a boon for the Swans, even if Geary was quickly dreaming of what life might have been like with a living legend at the club.

"I actually went up to Spud and asked him what was going on there and why he couldn't get him to St Kilda, which he wasn't too thrilled about," Geary said. "He reckons he's going to cop that a bit for a long time."