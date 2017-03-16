The GWS Giants and the Western Bulldogs battle it out to end their first AFLW season on a high this Saturday on Seven.

Giants and Dogs fight to avoid spoon LIVE on Seven

Over the past six weeks, the Giants and Bulldogs have mustered one win each, leaving both teams fighting for a win to avoid the inaugural AFLW wooden spoon.

Early predictions expected the Giants to struggle this season, similar to anticipations made of the men’s team in their 2012 debut. The Giants have battled hard despite numerous injuries, with their highlight coming in a thrilling five point win against Melbourne.

Phoebe McWilliams has been the leading scorer for the Giants and is the fifth highest scorer in the competition. McWilliams will need to deliver her ‘A’ game this week if the Giants want to keep off the bottom.

Last round, the Bulldogs lost by seven points to the Brisbane Lions as the Lions secured their Grand Final spot. This week, all eyes will be on Bulldogs’ Jaimee Lambert and Ellie Blackburn to help kick a winning score and for Emma Kearney to deliver in the midfield if they are to triumph.

Jason Bennett and Mark Soderstrom will call this week’s match withPeta Searle in expert commentary. Sam Lane will take up field commentary continuing to bring stories and insights from the coaches and players.

Seven will broadcast the AFLW Grand Final live and exclusive on Saturday March 25, the first weekend of the men’s competition.

Seven is the leading free-to-air sports broadcaster in Australia and will broadcast live coverage every Saturday night during the AFL women’s season throughout 2017, having been the first broadcaster to air women’s AFL back in 2015.

Broadcast times:

GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs

Saturday March 18

Sydney 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Melbourne 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Brisbane 5.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Adelaide 6.00pm LIVE on 7mate

Perth 3.30pm LIVE on 7mate