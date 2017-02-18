Melbourne have spoiled Bob Murphy's comeback game, the Demons defeating the Western Bulldogs by six points on Saturday.

Bob's back but Bulldogs beaten by Demons

The Bulldogs skipper moved well in his first game since suffering a serious knee injury in round three last year, but the Dogs didn't escape unscathed.

Ruckman Jordan Roughead left the game with a knee injury at quarter-time.

Melbourne impressed in the windy conditions at Whitten Oval, defeating a Dogs side containing 15 premiership players 0.14.8 (92) to 2.9.14 (86) in Simon Goodwin's first game as senior coach.

The Demons, who led at at every change, were well served by former Hawthorn premiership star Jordan Lewis, who gathered 28 possessions in his first game for his new club.

Co-captains Jack Viney (22 disposals) and Nathan Jones (21) were also important through the middle, as was Bernie Vince (26).

In his first game since signing a two-year contract extension, Jesse Hogan kicked four goals, with fellow key forward Sam Weideman adding two.

A leaner-looking Travis Cloke kicked a goal with his first possession as a Bulldog and competed well around the ground, taking eight marks and also kicking a super goal.

Luke Dahlhaus was outstanding for the Dogs with 26 disposals and two goals, while Tom Liberatore and Lachie Hunter also impressed.

The Dogs' Stewart Crameri and Melbourne's Jake Melksham played their first games after sitting out last season as they served doping bans arising from their time at Essendon.

Neither had a huge impact on the game, finishing with 15 and 13 possessions respectively.