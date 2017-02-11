Collingwood has let four competition points slip through their fingers and may face tribunal trouble after blowing a lead to go down to Melbourne by 19 points in the AFL Women's competition at Princes Park.

Scary incident sours Demons' first AFLW victory

The Demons looked gone at halftime as they trailed by 19 points with just a solitary goal to their name.

But a six-goal blitz in the second half from the Demons, including a spectacular pair from Cat Phillips, helped them keep Collingwood scoreless in the second half and execute an extraordinary 38-point turnaround to run out 7.2 (44) to 4.1 (25) winners.

And the Magpies have other problems too, with Sophie Casey being reported in the final quarter for knocking out Melbourne's Meg Downie with some head-high contact, requiring her to be stretchered off the ground.

She was transferred to hospital but looked to be in good spirits.

Meg Downie on way to hospital for observation but did regain consciousness and even smiled as put in vehicle @7AFL @Channel7 #aflw pic.twitter.com/bDAtUtElmd — Sam Lane (@SamJaneLane) February 11, 2017

Happy to hear Meg Downie is conscious and chatting. Wishing her the best. And, she's helped secure this Demon's upset* win. #AFLWPiesDees — Neurotic Soccer (@neuroticsoccer) February 11, 2017

Melbourne were best-served by Daisy Pearce who collected 16 disposals and laid seven tackles while Karen Paxman, Elise O'Dea, Lily Mithen and Phillips were also valuable.

For Collingwood, Emma Grant was their best with 10 dispsoals, six tackles and a goal.

She was ably assisted by Alicia Eva, Amelia Barden and Sarah D'Arcy.

Collingwood grabbed an early 12-point lead courtesy of goals to Caitlyn Edwards and Moana Hope who dribbled through a snap shot from 35 metres out after turning Mia-Rae Clifford inside out.

Jess Anderson halted the Pies' momentum temporarily as she booted a lovely goal on the run, but Collingwood hit back with goals from Grant, who benefited from a 50m penalty, and international cricketer Jess Cameron before halftime.

However, the Demons burst into life in the third quarter and grabbed the lead for the first time on the back of four consecutive goals.

Shelley Scott and Sarah Jolly put the icing on the cake in the final term for the Demons.