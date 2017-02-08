Port Melbourne players' remarkable offer to help save club

Port Melbourne players have offered up their match payments for the team's opening games of the VFL seniors and reserves season in a heartwarming bid to save the club.

The club announced in December that they suffered a loss of $300,000, putting its future in doubt.

The Borough have been a part of the Victorian second tier since the VFL - now the AFL - broke away in 1897, winning 16 premierships along the way.

Despite recent success, including the 2011 flag after the team went through the season undefeated, Port Melbourne have suffered due to the rising costs of being a standalone club in the VFL.

Captain Toby Pinwill said the players and longtime coach Gary Ayres were the drivers behind playing one game for free to ease Port's cash woes.

"Ayresy was a big part of it," he told the Leader newspaper.

"The club kept us in the loop, particularly with 'Bonnas' (former player Adrian Bonaddio) being on the board now. We knew there were some revenue issues with The Rex Hotel and that there was a bit of a shortfall for this year, and we came up with something we thought was fair for everyone.

"If it had been a pay cut across the board, that’s something that sort of lingers. We thought if we did it in round one, we could get it over and done with and use it as a galvanising thing, a symbol of us all chipping in together.

"Everyone’s taken it really well. I think the key was the board communicating to us openly, letting us know where it was at.’"

The players' gesture is one part of the club's plan to resurrect the finances, with fundraising exercises already underway ahead of the opening game on April 8.

The collapse of the standalone Frankston Dolphins late last year will see 14 clubs, including five AFL reserves teams, take the field in the 2017 VFL season.

The Borough were affiliated with the Sydney Swans and North Melbourne Kangaroos in the early 2000s.