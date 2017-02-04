McLachlan personally apologises to locked-out fans

An estimated 24,500 fans packed out Carlton's traditional home of Princes Park on Friday night for the historic launch of the AFL Women's competition.

McLaughlin personally apologises to locked-out fans

Those inside watched as the Blues powered to a 7.4 (46) to 1.5 (11) victory over Collingwood - however there were many who never made it in.

The AFL had been expecting about 12,000 punters to take advantage of free admission, with the game already having been moved from Collingwood's smaller base at Olympic Park.

But the crowd far exceeded expectations with up to 2000 fans locked out midway through the first quarter, prompting a personal apology from AFL supremo Gillon McLachlan at half-time.

"I want to apologise, it's not what we wanted but I hope you understand," McLachlan said.

"I'm sorry everyone."

Disappointed fans seemed to appreciate the CEO's message, with one approaching him to shake his hand.

And the news wasn't all bad for McLachlan, who was elated with the support that the game received.

"We didn’t quite anticipate this crowd and it’s fabulous," he said.

"It’s exciting, I want to thank everyone who’s come and who’s watching ... it’s been a really amazing response, we’ve been overwhelmed with the turnout tonight.

"The atmosphere is amazing, everyone’s here, nobody’s gone and it’s been a fun night."

Those who did it get in were rewarded with a high-octane and physical contest which, despite the low score, had the capacity crowd hooked from the outset.