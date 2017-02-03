Blues beat Pies to claim historic AFLW victory

The AFL Women's competition has launched in spectacular style, with Carlton defeating Collingwood by 35 points and thousands locked out of a capacity Princes Park.

An estimated 24,500 fans packed out Carlton's traditional home on Friday night as the Blues powered to a 7.4 (46) to 1.5 (11) victory.

The AFL had been expecting about 12,000 punters to take advantage of free admission, with the game already having been moved from Collingwood's smaller base at Olympic Park.

But the crowd far exceeded expectations with up to 2000 fans locked out midway through the first quarter, prompting a public apology from AFL supremo Gillon McLachlan.

Those who did it get in were rewarded with a high-octane and physical contest which, despite the low score, had the capacity crowd hooked from the outset.

Collingwood's Jasmine Garner had the honours of booting the first ever AFLW goal but that's about as good as it got the her side.

Carlton forward Darcy Vescio announced herself as a star of the game, booting four goals and taking a number of high-flying grabs in a clear best-on-ground performance.

The 23-year-old marquee selection kicked two majors in the first quarter to give the Blues the early lead, stealing the spotlight from Collingwood star Moana Hope, who was kept goalless.

Former Matildas goalkeeper Brianna Davey was also outstanding for the Blues, racking up 26 disposals and a goal off half-back.

The Blues took a 15-point lead into halftime and never looked back, restricting the Magpies to a solitary goal despite valiant efforts from Stephanie Chiocci and Caitlyn Edwards.

With some of the players having only played a handful of games in their life, it was a nervy start from both sides before Magpies forward Jasmine Garner booted the first goal of the competition.

But it was obvious from the first stoppage that this would be far from a friendly encounter.

There were heavy bumps, fierce tackles and enough sore players to keep both teams' trainers working overtime.

Magpies midfielder Emma Grant left the ground at halftime with a concussion and teammate Stacey Livingstone (shoulder) followed soon after.