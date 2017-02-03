Collingwood's Jasmine Garner created a moment she will never forget after booting the first goal in AFL Women's history.

Magpie kicks first goal in AFL Women's history

The Pies were 1-0 up in the inaugural AFLW match against Carlton when the 22-year-old took a mark deep inside the Blues' 50-metre circle.

Garner took her time and made no mistake with the kick, slotting it between the posts to send the crowd in raptures.

The Blues stormed back into the contest after their sluggish start to lead by 25-10 at halftime.

In a tremendous sign for the future of the fledgling competition, more than 24,000 supporters packed Ikon Park, with the AFL forced to close the gates after the ground reached capacity.

AFL boss Gillan McLaughlin apologised to fans during the coverage on Channel Seven, explaining that the lock-out was purely for safety reasons.