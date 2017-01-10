On Monday 7News revealed exclusive details about Melbourne's pre-season training camp. They provide valuable insight into how new coach Simon Goodwin is toughening up the Demons.

Demons' brutal 'Christmas torture test' raises eyebrows

The Demons are highly motivated. But the 'boot camp' might be just the kick up the backside the team needs, to take the next step.

Pre-season camps are nothing new. Players have been boxing on beaches and running up sand dunes over summer for years. But by all accounts, Melbourne's short excursion was next level.

A 'warm up' in Sandringham was an entré.

The instructions were simple enough. Carry weights, along the sand, from Sandringham to St Kilda - where the team bus was waiting.

But in a physical and psychological twist, when exhausted players reached St Kilda, the bus pulled away. The revised finish line was Port Melbourne.

The bus then headed bush, for essentially a two day Christmas torture test, run by the Special Operations Group.

It's worth pointing out plenty of teams have been traveled for camps this preseason. Most of those camps, like Hawthorn on the Sunshine Coast, seemed focused on 'getting away', fitness and leadership. This Melbourne trip was next level team building / army style.

Sources say for much of the camp, players couldn't make eye contact with the coaches.

The Special Operations guys were running the show. And let's face it, they're not there to make friends. Players were a bit surprised when, at the end, the instructors just walked off, didn’t even say good bye. That's just part of the drill.

Another part of the drill was sleep deprivation. After a grueling two days, on the second night, players weren't allowed to go to bed. For five hours, they had to stand guard in the forest, and told they could be attacked by 'al Qaeda' (the special operations group instructors obviously).

This 'attack' presumably involved getting tackled to the ground and wrestling.

The 'attack' never happened, instead periodically on the hour, instructors would mimic setting upon the players, just to test them and keep exhausted players on their toes.

I'm told the players passed this test with flying colours. The Storm performed a similar test about four years ago, where some players were so exhausted they fell asleep. Given the success and strong culture at the Storm, that's saying something.

I'm also told, in a pointer to how tough it was, by the end of the camp, Melbourne staff were checking on players' welfare, the younger ones in particular.

Injuries invariably happen at pre-season camps. The media aren't there, so you don't often hear about them. But a couple of incidents might raise some debate about the benefits.

I revealed Christian Salem knocked himself out. He was carrying weights/bricks in his backpack, and one fell out during a drill, hitting him in the back of the head. Salem was treated for concussion.

Dom Tyson had pre-existing knee cap soreness. One in, all in, Melbourne wanted him to participate.

He did, but the camp exacerbated the injury. Speculation was rife in footy circles on the weekend he'd injured it badly, and Seven News revealed, with Melbourne confirming in a statement Monday evening, Tyson has a partial dislocation of the patella (knee cap).

Melbourne are confident Tyson will be back for the pre-season. But that's roughly an eight week injury. Sources have told me they're concerned it could be longer. We'll see.

Tyson was initially frustrated. After the camp, I'm told he raised the decision to participate directly with the club. That disappointment is pretty normal. I think he now sees the overall benefits of the camp. Notwithstanding his injury.

Despite these incidents, Melbourne would do the camp again, convinced it's the type of experience that will help take them to the next level.

I guess that's subjective, but they'd know.

What's crystal clear is there'll be no jokes about Range Rovers and Mt Buller under Simon Goodwin.

We know they have talent, maybe one of the best midfields in the competition.

They've also got buy-in from the players under Goodwin, who's popular but most importantly respected by the players.

A brutal edge might be the missing ingredient, and I can only imagine the torture test will help.

Don't worry about sleep deprivation, supporters have been deprived of success, and there's every chance Melbourne will be the biggest improvers this season.