News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bombers confirm two-year deal for Worsfold
Bombers confirm new deal for Worsfold

Retired AFL player breaks neck in horror balcony fall

7Sport /

Former Demons and Dockers midfielder Colin Sylvia has suffered a broken neck after falling from a balcony in Melbourne.

Inaccurate reports on Crows camp - Pyke
1:01

Inaccurate reports on Crows camp - Pyke
Wait and see on Walker selection - Pyke
0:23

Wait and see on Walker selection - Pyke
0328_0500_nat_AFL
0:26

Richard Douglas out for grand final rematch
0327_1800_vic_aflw
1:07

AFLW to name best and fairest
0327_1800_vic_tigers
1:40

Ex-Tiger Jake King pleads guilty to threatening to injure man
0327_1600_nat_swans
0:22

Swans could add extra star power to Easter Sunday match
Big challenge replacing Taylor - Dangerfield
0:51

Big challenge replacing Taylor - Dangerfield
Cats will attempt to limit Mitchell's influence - Dangerfield
0:45

Cats will attempt to limit Mitchell's influence - Dangerfield
Dangerfield 81 percent fit to play
0:42

Dangerfield 81 percent fit to play
0326_1800_wa_eagles
1:29

Eagles fans impatient with commute home from game
0326_AFL
0:14

Parker's goal of the year contender
0326_0500_nat_AFL
0:43

Franklin boosts Sydney to win
 

The retired player posted an image of his bloody face on Instagram after the incident, saying he had suffered a fractured neck and bleeding to the brain.

He also posted a selfie in a neck brace in hospital.

Image: Instagram

"Not ideal start to the weekend ... your not supposed to fall off balconys apparently!" Sylvia wrote.

"I'd have to agree — fractured my neck and bleeding to the brain. Extremely lucky. Doing a great job the team down here at the Alfred. Be careful and stay safe everyone."

Sylvia during his playing days with Melbourne. Image: Getty

Syliva is a life member at the Demons after 10 years at the club from 2004 to 2013.

He only managed six games in two years for the Dockers before retiring at the end of 2015.

Back To Top