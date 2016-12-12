Retired AFL player breaks neck in horror balcony fall

Former Demons and Dockers midfielder Colin Sylvia has suffered a broken neck after falling from a balcony in Melbourne.

The retired player posted an image of his bloody face on Instagram after the incident, saying he had suffered a fractured neck and bleeding to the brain.

He also posted a selfie in a neck brace in hospital.

"Not ideal start to the weekend ... your not supposed to fall off balconys apparently!" Sylvia wrote.

"I'd have to agree — fractured my neck and bleeding to the brain. Extremely lucky. Doing a great job the team down here at the Alfred. Be careful and stay safe everyone."

Syliva is a life member at the Demons after 10 years at the club from 2004 to 2013.

He only managed six games in two years for the Dockers before retiring at the end of 2015.