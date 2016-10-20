Deledio move to the Giants makes everyone happy

The unsung hero in Brett Deledio's move is his manager, Anthony McConville. The man has threaded a needle and deserves credit.

Deledio move to the Giants a good one for all

With a year to go on a contract worth about $850,000, Richmond essentially wanted Deledio out.

Things have been awkward between the club and Deledio for a couple of months. The relationship had run its course. In the dying stages of the trade period, they upped their efforts to find him new home.

The initial option was Geelong. Made sense. Deledio wants to play in a premiership side. His parents live in Torquay, so it’s convenient family wise.

But there were three problems with that deal.

Firstly, Richmond wasn't interested in a straight swap for Josh Caddy. Second, Geelong didn't have any salary cap space. Thirdly, it was contingent on offloading Motlop, who's on as much as $600,000. Brian Cook and Stephen Wells quickly realised no one wanted Motlop.

It looked like Deledio would be stuck at Richmond. But the Giants and Bulldogs were astute, both upping their efforts to grab the veteran who, when uninjured, is an elite player.

Deledio met with Leon Cameron this week, in Sydney, and passed a medical. Deledio assessed the club and living options, and while it's too early to tell exactly where he'll live with his young family, he was happy to make the move.

The Bulldogs also upped the ante, Luke Beveridge pitched to Deledio in a secret meeting this week. They were informed they were unsuccessful by phone late Wednesday afternoon.

Pay wise, Deledio takes a haircut. Instead of one year at a guaranteed $800,000, he's accepted the security of three years at the Giants, for around $500,000 a season.

I'm surprised the Giants could fit it in their cap, but Richmond will clearly pay a portion of next year. Deledio will also get a modest relocation amount.

Premiership wise, a well-placed footy manager suggested this will help the Giants win the flag. The prospect of immediate premiership success was clearly an alluring factor for Deledio.

Stability might have been too. Deledio will be well aware of Richmond’s issues, which are obvious.

There's every prospect Hardwick won't be in charge this time next year. The chance of Riewoldt and Rance eventually wanting out, at a guess, is pretty high down the track.

Neil Balme and Dan Richardson, both very good operators, will have their work cut out making sure Richmond aren't a basket case. Only wins and losses will dictate the course of events at Punt Road.

Regarding the trade, Richmond will probably get pick No. 15 and a later swap in the Giants’ favour. That's a very good deal. Certainly better than Hawthorn negotiated for Mitchell and Lewis.

I mentioned his manager McConville has done a good job. When a club wants a veteran - who's had soft tissue injury concerns - out, it's always awkward. Especially when the player is contracted and on big money. McConville helped give Richmond an out, and Deledio options and longer term security. A win-win.

I expect the deal will get finalised today. If Deledio wins a flag, missing out on Geelong and living close to his parents will seem like a distant memory.