At first glance it's just another photo of the Western Bulldogs celebrating their premiership, but once you see it, it will break your heart.

The heartbreaking image amongst Bulldogs' jubilation

The Dogs should be commended for the way in which they involved injured skipper Bob Murphy in their celebrations after breaking a 62-year premiership drought.

He was down on the bench for every finals game they played, and Luke Beveridge calling him on stage to give him his premiership medal will always go down as one of the most incredible moments in Australian sports history.

He was on hand to hoist the premiership cup with stand-in skipper Easton Wood, and featured in nearly every post-match photo taken.

But there was one moment he wasn't a part of, inadvertently snapped by AAP photographer Julian Smith and first spotted by News Corp.

Head bowed, Murphy can be seen walking away as the 22 players who took part in the game gathered for the team shot.

As much as Bob was over the moon at the grand final triumph, there would have been the torment of not being able to take the field in the decider.

Murphy was ruled out for the season when he ruptured his ACL way back in Round 3.

It's only one photo among hundreds, but it tells a poignant story.