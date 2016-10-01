It was an innocuous incident in the opening minutes of the AFL grand final that would have had all Sydney Swans fans fearing the worst.

Swans rocked by early Buddy Franklin injury scare

Star forward Lance Franklin hobbled off just minutes into the decider against the Western Bulldogs with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Buddy appeared to land awkwardly on a teammate’s boot as he jumps to contest a high ball, subsequently rolling his ankle as he landed.

However, after a nervous few minutes in the sheds, the All-Australian was able to rejoin the action, much to the relief of all Sydney fans.

Buddy had a chance to make an instant impact on his return to the field, but after taking a clever mark, he pushed his shot at goal just wide for a behind.