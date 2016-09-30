AFL greats Tim Watson and David Schwarz reckon there could be more than meets the eye as to why Lin Jong was left out of the Bulldogs' final 22 for the grand final.

Sinister reason behind Lin Jong grand final snub?

Jong fractured his collarbone in the qualifying final win over West Coast three weeks ago, but recovered to play in Footscray's VFL premiership-winning side last weekend, earning best on ground honours.

However he'll take on the role of emergency player for Saturday's grand final against Sydney alongside Matthew Suckling.

Back in July, the midfielder caused controversy when he toured Collingwood's facilities just days before his side's win over Sydney in Round 15.

Under AFL rules, players cannot sign with new clubs before the November trade period.

Jong didn't violate this rule, but he would have rubbed people the wrong way, least of all his coach and teammates.

Former Melbourne Demons star David Schwarz says the incident may have come back to haunt the 23-year-old.

"I don't think it's hard to understand. If you've got two blokes lined up against the fence and you have to pick one of them to play in your team and one bloke you know has been over at another team having a bit of a sniff around, you're going to be going, 'No thanks,'" Schwarz said on SEN Breakfast.

"If they're 50-50, just about line-ball, you go with the one that's actually loyal.

"I'd be looking at it if I was coach and saying once that premiership team is there, that is set in concrete.

"Do I want a bloke who's going to walk out the door five minutes later or do I want a bloke who is going to stay around? If it's that close, I’m taking the bloke who is going to stay around."

Essendon legend Tim Watson agreed with Schwarz.

"I don't know whether it would be the deciding factor or whether it would just be part of a discussion," Watson said.

"I reckon if you were able to get inside there, I reckon it probably would have been part of the discussion.

"I think it's a brave decision to stick with the players that have produced because I think you could add a little bit by bringing in Lin Jong."