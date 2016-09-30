Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has failed miserably when tested on his knowledge of the Sydney Swans after he tipped them to win the grand final.

Turnbull makes cringeworthy AFL grand final blunder

Speaking to 3AW radio on Friday morning, the PM was advised not pretend to be interested in sports teams he didn't follow closely.

Unfortunately, the Australian head of government didn't listen.

Turnbull admitted he was no expert on Aussie rules, but insisted his passion for the Sydney Swans was genuine.

When radio host Neil Mitchell sung the first line of the Swans' iconic club song 'Cheer Cheer the Red and the White' and asked Turnbull to take over from there, Turnbull's love for his team quickly came into question.

"Cheer, cheer the red and the white," Turnbull said, repeating the line he'd already heard.

"Cheer, cheer the red and the white. You'll have to sing it for me."

Mitchell provided him with the second line, but it didn't get any better.

"Yes. Honour the name by day and by night," Turnbull echoed Mitchell's prompt.

"You're absolutely right. Well, I will be honouring it by day and by night."

Malcolm Turnbull struggles when asked to sing the second line of the Sydney Swans club song. Can't do it. #awkward — Tom McIlroy (@TomMcIlroy) September 29, 2016

Turnbull doesn't know second line of Swans song. — Richard Willingham (@rwillingham) September 29, 2016

Despite their underdog status and the fact he believes they're "sentimental favourites", the prime minister is still tipping the Sydney Swans to take out the AFL grand final on Saturday.

"They train in my electorate in Wentworth so I always support the Swans," he told 3AW radio on Friday.

He's picking the Swans will win by eight points.

He admired the sport, he said, but was more interested in rugby and played it until his early 20s.

"I've always admired the speed and athleticism of AFL . It is extraordinary," he said.

He also urged footy players and fans to proudly sing the national anthem at the grand final, dismissing a boycott call from outspoken indigenous sportsman Anthony Mundine.

with AAP