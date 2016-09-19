'Laughable': Eddie furious with Clarko's four-peat jibe

Eddie McGuire has hit back after Alastair Clarkson suggested Hawthorn's three-straight premierships were better than Collingwood's four-peat.

The Magpies won four-straight premierships between 1927-30, the team earning the nickname "The Machine".

But after his side bombed out of the 2016 finals on Friday night at the hands of the Western Bulldogs, Clarkson questioned the validity of the four-peat.

"We've marvelled at the achievement of our players over the last three years ... to win three in a row," Clarkson said in the post-match press conference.

"They talk about Collingwood and four in a row. And it was a fantastic achievement, but honestly. They won two of those losing a preliminary final, Collingwood."

McGuire on Monday slammed Clarkson's comments, saying "he let himself down a bit."

"It's laughable," he said. "It's been the record since 1930. Everyone has accepted it and everyone understands it.

"It is just ridiculous when people go that.

"I think we played seven in a row, grand finals, as well."

Clarkson was praised for his incredible sportsmanship in defeat, going into the Bulldogs' change rooms to congratulate his counterpart and former assistant coach Luke Beveridge.

But McGuire says Clarkson's comments have tarnished the act of goodwill.

"When he bagged the umpies then had a crack at us, I thought 'Oh mate. You've done such a beautiful thing going into the rooms to see the Bulldogs afterwards. Shake hands and just keep your head up mate'," he said on Triple M.

"You wouldn't want to think that in 50 years time — or whatever it is, nearly 100 years now — that you wouldn't want anybody just looking at Alastair Clarkson and saying 'Oh well, look at this, they had this or they had that or whatever the case may be'.

"Jock McHale is a legend of the game, (and) Gordon Coventry and Syd Coventry.

"If you want to line them up side-by-side on achievements, fair dinkum, they are miles ahead of what has happened in the last period of time.

"Let's not be silly about it, OK?"