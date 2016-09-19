Melbourne midfielder Christian Salem was knocked senseless while playing for Williamstown in the VFL preliminary final.

Demons youngster KO'd in VFL preliminary final

Playing for Casey Scorpions, Salem had 15 disposals up to the 24-minute mark of the second quarter before smashing his head on the ground in a heavy tackle by Leigh Masters.

The 21-year-old was stretchered from the field as teammates remonstrated with Williamstown's Ed Carr, who arrived at the contest late.

The young gun has been plagued by illness and injury since being drafted No. 9 in the 2013 AFL Draft.

A thyroid issue affected his first year in 2014, while a hamstring issue disrupted his 2015.

He started 2016 in the AFL before his thyroid issue saw him miss another significant chunk of the season.