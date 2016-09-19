The craziest finish to a grand final you'll ever see

News

A deadlock after the full-time siren in the SANFL Under 18 grand final between Glenelg and North Adelaide on Sunday was broken by a ridiculous kick from way outside 50.

U18 grand final ends with craziest after-the-siren kick ever

U18 grand final ends with craziest after-the-siren kick ever

With scores tied in the final seconds of the final quarter, Glenelg delivered the ball forward to Toby Pink, who took a mark 60 metres out just before the siren went.

Any score would win it, so every North Adelaide player flooded back to try and ensure Pink's kick couldn't result in a point.

But somehow it did.

Ecstasy and agony. Image: 7

As you can see in the video above, Pink's kick somehow managed to go straight through every single North Adelaide defender and spilled through for a behind.

The greatest behind he will ever kick.

What a crazy way to decide a grand final!


