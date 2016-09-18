Josh Jenkins speckies umpire to take mark

Adelaide superstar Josh Jenkins came up with an inventive way to take an attempted mark in his side's semi-final against Sydney, leaping on the shoulders of the goal umpire.

Josh Jenkins speckies umpire to prevent goal

Jenkins came from behind the goal line - where the umpire was standing - and jumped on his back in an attempt to take the mark.

He ended up knocking it through for a behind as the goal umpire went sprawling to ground.

As you can see in the video above, it wasn't the only time the official found himself in the firing line during the semi-final.