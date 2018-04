MATCH CENTRE: Sydney v Adelaide

Tex Walker boots monster goal from centre square

Crows captain Taylor Walker gave his side a massive boost early in their semi-final clash against Sydney with a humongous goal.

The Swans started in red-hot form with three quick goals before Walker hit back.

Adelaide's skipper grabbed the ball in the middle of the ground before unleashing with a monster effort just inside the centre square.

The SCG is one of the smaller grounds in the league, but it was still an inspirational goal.