'Good choice of words': Rance defends Mumford's Buddy sledge

Richmond star Alex Rance has tried to justify Shane Mumford's sledge of Buddy Franklin as a number of AFL greats also have their say.

Greater Western Sydney ruckman and former Swan Mumford allegedly told Franklin "good to see you're not on holidays this year" during Saturday's qualifying final.

It was believed to be a reference to Franklin missing the 2015 finals series because of a serious mental health issue.

"I think that was a good choice of words," Rance told Nova FM.

"It is a tough one but if anyone is a resilient bloke on field its Buddy Franklin, he certainly peacocks and sticks his chest out. He gives it as well, I don’t necessarily think that it's too pointed.

"I think it's almost considerate. He could have said more harsh things towards the mental health aspect of things."

Rance also indicated the sledge would have been premeditated.

"Mummy is one of those blokes, he's one of the more loveable characters of the AFL, so anything that he says I'm sure he puts a bit of thought into and he's not going to just blurt out any ridiculous cutting hurtful remarks," he said.

"Anything you can say just to offset your opponent, you are probably going to do it especially when it is Buddy."

Meanwhile, AFL greats Luke Darcy and David Schwarz dismissed the sledge, saying it's not a serious issue for the game.

"I'm just staggered that this is even an issue," Darcy told Triple M's Hot Breakfast.

"I mean, how mild and how tame can you say it?

"If you can get someone sucked in to stuff like that, then that is part of your arsenal.

"If there's anything to answer for that then the game has absolutely lost its mind."

Schwarz told SEN's Breakfast with Frank and Ox Mumford's sledge was funny.

"He wasn't being disrespectful. He wasn't being derogatory. He was actually being funny," Schwarz said.

"If I was in Lance's shoes, I would have looked at him and said, 'Touche'.

"Honestly, if we are going down this path. If society is going down this path we have got a big issue because this is not an issue.