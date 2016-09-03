The women’s All Stars match between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs provided some fantastic moments during the week off in the men’s AFL season.

Harris bombs massive goal in Women's All Stars

And arguably the pick of the goals in the first half was Tayla Harris’s massive long bomb from outside 50-metres.

The Melbourne player marked 55-metres out from goal and after checking to see if there were any teammates she could find, decided to let rip from well outside the arc instead.

The kick sailed well over several players’ heads before bouncing once inside the Bulldogs goal square, and rolling straight between the posts for a brilliant maximum.