Stevo's Sting - Elliott facing long road back

Pre-game boundary line TV interviews are invariably scene setters, and not much else. A bit of colour and movement in the background, a few cliches, and barely a headline produced through the years.

Stevo's Sting - Elliot facing long road back

Jamie Elliott was different. One out of the box.

In Seven News, we could only run 20-25 seconds of "grabs" from the Magpie, but the entire interview was compelling.

The Magpie is the most popular player at the Holden Centre among the kids for good reason. He has x-factor, in the air and on the ground, and has been sadly missed for the entire season. Trouble is, there is no 100 per cent guarantee he will return.

The significance of the honesty was a little lost in the build up to a big game. Given Elliott's importance to the future of the Pies, the recent chat is worth backing over, in more depth.

Elliott has battled a pars defect in his spine and has sought the advice of Nathan Grima, who has fought his own back issues.

"He's given me little things to do to help," Elliott said.

But Elliott knows of no other AFL player who has been struck down by a major pars defect. In many ways he is treading into the unknown with the injury far more common with bowlers in cricket.

He told Seven News it usually settles down, allowing the cracks in the spine to heal. But in Elliott's case he had surgery almost 10 weeks ago.

"With mine the force was too much and it couldn't handle it so we put the screws in there to hold it firm," Elliott said.

Then, came a very open appraisal of his rehab.

"We won't know until I play again how that's gone, but I've just got to prepare well enough for when that day comes," Elliott said.

"And I've got plenty of time to do that."

The screws will remain in Elliott's spine.

"The screws stay in, if they come out we're back to square one and the cracks come back so I don't see them coming out, no," Elliott said.

Pre-surgery there was real uncertainty as Elliott's pre-season was derailed.

"It was very frustrating, it was a pretty dark place for me then," Elliott said.

"Ever since I've had surgery, I've had a lot of clarity, a plan going forward really structured."

Elliott is walking up to 90 minutes a day now, which is a major step.

He is about head off on a European holiday, meaning he won't train fully until November/December.

Hiccups aside, Elliott should be ready to test that back in the pre-season series, however given the unprecedented nature of the injury, there will be nerves throughout Collingwood.

Elliott is a gun, the impact of his loss perhaps underplayed. His comeback will be one of the stories of the early months of next year.