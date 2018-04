Start engraving the Mark of the Year trophy, because they don't come much better than this.

Majak Daw pulls off unbelievable high-flying mark

During the third quarter of North Melbourne's clash against Collingwood, Majak Daw took the elevator to the top floor, leaving Pies defender Jonathan Marsh in the lobby with this outrageous overhead mark.

Daw finished the game with seven disposals, three marks, five tackles, one behind and 11 hitouts, but the play of the day is undisputedly his.