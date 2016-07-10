News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why the Giants are in no rush to play Josh Kelly
Why the Giants are in no rush to play Josh Kelly

Daniher goes into orbit to take incredible hanger

7Sport /

MATCH CENTRE: St Kilda v Essendon

Daniher goes into orbit to take incredible hanger

Daniher goes into orbit to take incredible hanger

Essendon's Joe Daniher has taken one of the marks of the AFL season with a sensational specky in his side's clash with St Kilda.

Late in Sunday night's match at Etihad Stadium, Daniher used two players as leverage to produce one of the biggest hangers in recent memory.

Image: Getty

The incredible mark was the talk of social media:







However the 22-year-old was unable to convert from virtually straight in front, drawing a hafty share of criticism as St Kilda went on to claim victory.








Back To Top