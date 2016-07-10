MATCH CENTRE: St Kilda v Essendon

Daniher goes into orbit to take incredible hanger

Essendon's Joe Daniher has taken one of the marks of the AFL season with a sensational specky in his side's clash with St Kilda.

Late in Sunday night's match at Etihad Stadium, Daniher used two players as leverage to produce one of the biggest hangers in recent memory.

The incredible mark was the talk of social media:

Daniher almost hit the roof 😳 #AFLDonsSaints — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) July 10, 2016

DANIHER!!!!!! What a grab. #AFLDonsSaints — Triple M Footy (@triplemfooty) July 10, 2016

Huge. Essendon

Daniher — Jude Bolton (@Jude_Bolton) July 10, 2016

However the 22-year-old was unable to convert from virtually straight in front, drawing a hafty share of criticism as St Kilda went on to claim victory.

He's a poor-mans Cloke, J.Daniher - horrific set shot — Tom Gilmore (@tgilmore_92) July 10, 2016

Daniher won it for the Saints — Steve (@stephenc24) July 10, 2016

Joe Daniher is a terrible footballer. — XP (@xtgplayer88) July 10, 2016