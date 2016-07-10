Daniher goes into orbit to take incredible hanger

MATCH CENTRE: St Kilda v Essendon
Essendon's Joe Daniher has taken one of the marks of the AFL season with a sensational specky in his side's clash with St Kilda.
Late in Sunday night's match at Etihad Stadium, Daniher used two players as leverage to produce one of the biggest hangers in recent memory.
The incredible mark was the talk of social media:
However the 22-year-old was unable to convert from virtually straight in front, drawing a hafty share of criticism as St Kilda went on to claim victory.