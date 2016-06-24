Swan took over Pies Twitter account, naturally it was hilarious

It's good to see injured Collingwood star Dane Swan has been keeping busy since he's been out, trying his hand at footy commentary, well Twitter commentary that is.
Someone at Collingwood thought of the genius idea to hand the reigns of the club Twitter account over to Swanny and the results were as expected, hilarious and well-timed.
With only 20,320 fans turning out at the MCG in torrid conditions, it was primetime for watching the game at home and following Swanny's in-depth analysis of their 48-point win over Freo.
AFL players pay a lot of attention to their haircuts, its nice someone noticed.
- analysis
Travis Cloke was back in the side tonight after a rocky few weeks. Swan of course was full of encouragement.
You can always turn to Swanny for some solid workout advice.
Now can someone please make this request happen?
Back to the hair?
See you next week Dane?