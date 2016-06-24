Swan took over Pies Twitter account, naturally it was hilarious

It's good to see injured Collingwood star Dane Swan has been keeping busy since he's been out, trying his hand at footy commentary, well Twitter commentary that is.

Someone at Collingwood thought of the genius idea to hand the reigns of the club Twitter account over to Swanny and the results were as expected, hilarious and well-timed.

With only 20,320 fans turning out at the MCG in torrid conditions, it was primetime for watching the game at home and following Swanny's in-depth analysis of their 48-point win over Freo.

Thanks for having me.. I've Just arrived back from 10 days in bali. Much happened in footy since I've been gone?? — Dane Swan LIVE (@CollingwoodFC) June 24, 2016

I'm also noticing a few slick new haircuts out there tonight. Boys obviously put the bye to good use — Dane Swan LIVE (@CollingwoodFC) June 24, 2016

AFL players pay a lot of attention to their haircuts, its nice someone noticed.

I like varcoe's idea to lock the ball in fwd half by kicking it out on the full. #footysmarts — Dane Swan LIVE (@CollingwoodFC) June 24, 2016

I like varcoe's idea to lock the ball in fwd half by kicking it out on the full. #footysmarts — Dane Swan LIVE (@CollingwoodFC) June 24, 2016

Nice by that young kid to kick his first goal.. I'll have to meet him Monday — Dane Swan LIVE (@CollingwoodFC) June 24, 2016

Great manning of the mark by browny then. That's why we have him back in. Leadership and great manning the mark. Made pav miss for sure — Dane Swan LIVE (@CollingwoodFC) June 24, 2016

Travis Cloke was back in the side tonight after a rocky few weeks. Swan of course was full of encouragement.

Like clokeys unselfishness to put that ball out of bounds instead of marking it.. Great team footy — Dane Swan LIVE (@CollingwoodFC) June 24, 2016

Whoops was busy doing some weights and missed the first little bit of the 3rd. Sorry. I'm back now — Dane Swan LIVE (@CollingwoodFC) June 24, 2016

You can always turn to Swanny for some solid workout advice.

A lot of people are asking if lifting a beer or wine counts as weights. Well in short - yes — Dane Swan LIVE (@CollingwoodFC) June 24, 2016

No worries Richo.. Might see if I can use the afl's Twitter account for my end of season trip tweets. nothing but scones and tea @Channel7 — Dane Swan LIVE (@CollingwoodFC) June 24, 2016

Now can someone please make this request happen?

I've also noticed a couple of the boys are getting quite the bald patch/solar panel on their heads now.. Advanced hair still about?? — Dane Swan LIVE (@CollingwoodFC) June 24, 2016

Well that's it everyone.. Game of thrones time for me so it's been a pleasure but more important things to do.. ✌🏼 — Dane Swan LIVE (@CollingwoodFC) June 24, 2016

See you next week Dane?