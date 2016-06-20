A young footballer is recovering in hospital after surgery on a fractured skull following a freak accident in a WAFL reserves match on Sunday.

WAFL player fractures skull in sickening collision

East Fremantle's Julian Locantro, 22, was bending down to pick up the ball against Subiaco at ATOM Stadium when he was sandwiched' in between two opponents attempting to tackle him.

East Fremantle football manager Darryn Fry said it was hard to see what hit Locantro's head to cause the injury.

"He just went down to pick up the ball as it was heading towards our goal," Fry said. "He had an opponent at the back who went to lay a tackle. He also had another opponent coming front on to him as well and it was just one of those things — he was essentially sandwiched.

"He went to ground and you can only assume that contact was made with a knee or something like that.

"It's a freak accident, nothing more. It's just one of those things that happens.

"I can't say that I’ve seen a head injury like that (in my time in football). I've seen injuries but that's probably the worst head injury I've seen."

Locantro was treated on the ground and in the rooms for severe concussion before his condition worsened and he was taken to Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital by ambulance.

His family kept the club updated on his condition throughout the afternoon.

Once at the hospital, Locantro was found to have a 1cm depressed fracture to his skull just above his left ear.

Fry said Locantro had the surgery and was heavily sedated overnight but had responded well this morning.

He expected Locantro to remain in hospital at least for the next week.

Fry passed on a statement from the family:

"They'd like to thank everyone for their best wishes and support for Julian," he said.

"Unfortunately Julian's injuries were sustained from a freak accident and nothing more.

"We are a private family and are only concerned for his recovery and ask for that to be respected. We do not want too much to be made of this accident and we’ll continue to love and support the game."

Fry said he had kept Locantro's teammates were informed on his condition.

Locantro, who was previously with East Perth, has played nine league games over the past three seasons.

"Everyone's primary concern is around his welfare and recovery," Fry said. "I've been in constant contact with the playing group and how he's tracking.

"The boys will be in contact with him to show their support."