Robert DiPierdomenico certainly hasn't lost his passion for AFL.

Dipper takes out fellow fan with flying elbow

The Hawks legend was picked up on Channel 7 cameras whacking a lady sitting next to him during Hawthorn's clash with North Melbourne.

The 240-gamer looked to be appealing for a free kick when he flung out his arms and collected her in the head with his elbow.

The lady looked to have been staging somewhat but there's no doubt big Dippa's elbow would pack a punch.