Stevo's Sting: Melbourne's insidious money grab in Alice

Melbourne last played finals in 2006, managing to jag a win against St Kilda.

Melbourne's money grab in Alice could impact finals hopes

Brock McLean was best on ground. It would be Grant Thomas' last game as Saints coach.

Memories of McLean slotting the game breaker at the Punt Rd end in the last are vivid, but in footy time it was an eternity ago.

It's been far too long.

Contrary to popular pigeon-holing, Melbourne fans are a hardy lot, but surely their patience is being tested.

And with a 5-4 record and a tilt at finals finally in sight, on Saturday the club had a massive opportunity to take a leap towards another finals appearance.

A home game against an inconsistent Port Adelaide. What an opportunity!

Trouble is, that home game was in Alice Springs.

What a dastardly compromise. What a free kick to a Power side in need of a leg up.

The Demons aren't on their own, but selling "home" games is an insidious exercise.

It may be a necessary evil, given the bottom line is so important, but it is still evil.

Take the margin away at Alice, for it's irrelevant in this argument. I still say the Dees were at least a 60/40 chance to win at the G. The move to Alice rendered it 50/50 and we all know what happened.

Port would have confronted passion and hostility at the G. Instead, it was delivered a neutral picnic. No hostility and a carnival type atmosphere created by less than 6000 supporters.

The Dees pocket about $1 million to play two games in the Northern Territory, but in doing so they are giving up a massive advantage.

The bean counters may be jumping for joy at the end of the season, but the footy department and fans won't be too thrilled if the Dees miss the finals by a game or two.

You have to be able to win anywhere, but in such a tight competition you need to scrap, fight and take every advantage you have.

There is an argument the AFL would have fixtured the clash at Etihad Stadium, away from the G, given the low drawing power.

That too is a horrible compromise, and you have to have sympathy for Melbourne there. What's wrong with the principle of playing all home games at the G?

But surely you are better staying in Melbourne than flying to the NT.

Agree, you have to grow the game, but limit the NT expeditions to the NAB pre-season series.

Melbourne fans seem more frustrated and irritated than furious at the big sell to Alice, but why cop it any longer.

The finals drought has been dragging on for way too long.

And surely success will fix the bottom line anyway.

At 5-5, it looks like the Dees will fall short again.

What a cruel compromise.