Collingwood fans won't be seeing Travis Cloke back in the AFL any time soon if the full forward keeps missing from four metres out.

Cloke misses absolute sitter in VFL game

The out of form veteran took part in Collingwood's VFL clash with Geelong at Simmonds Stadium on Saturday, kicking four behinds and no goals.

His worst blemish was from just four metres out, directly in front of goal at the 21-minute mark of the third term.

Bronx cheers from Cats fans followed as he sprayed his shot horribly.