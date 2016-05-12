Geelong’s Patrick Dangerfield returns to a hostile cauldron at the Adelaide Oval to face his former Crows teammates on Friday Night Football.

LIVE Broadcast Schedule: AFL Round 8 on Seven

Cameron Ling has a three-part interview with the star midfielder as he shows us his hometown Moggs Creek and talks about why he came home. ‘Danger’ cam will be following the three-time All Australian every move throughout the match.

The in-form Swans trek to the MCG to face the Tigers on Saturday Night Footy. Richmond has beaten the Swans in their last two encounters and we’ll be talking with their coach Damien Hardwick along with an inside look at the Tigers pre-game rituals. Campbell Brown also has some fun on the Logies red carpet.

Saturday Arvo Footy sees ladder leaders North Melbourne battle the Bombers. We catch up with Nathan Grima about retiring, being picked up again by the Bombers and facing his old teammates.

The much-improved Demons take on the Bulldogs on Sunday Football. We honour the work of the Breast Cancer Network Australia for this Pink Lady match and catch up with Melbourne’s Daisy Pearce and her mother Dee Wornes, a breast cancer survivor.

TV Broadcast times:

Friday May 13

Adelaide Crows v Geelong Cats (Adelaide Oval)

Melbourne 7pm LIVE on 7mate, 7.30pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70

Adelaide 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate, 7pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70

Perth 5pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70

Sydney 7pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70

Brisbane 7pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70

Friday Front Bar with Mick Molloy, Sam Pang and Andy Maher

Melbourne 11pm on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70

Adelaide 10.30pm on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70

Perth 9pm on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70

Sydney 11pm on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70

Brisbane 11pm on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70

Saturday May 14

Richmond v Sydney Swans (MCG)

Melbourne 6.30pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70

Adelaide 6.30pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70

Perth 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70

Sydney 7.20pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70

Brisbane Lions v Collingwood (The Gabba)

Brisbane 7.20pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70

GWS GIANTS v Gold Coast SUNS (Spotless Stadium)

Sydney 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70

Brisbane 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70

Essendon v North Melbourne (Etihad Stadium)

Melbourne 3pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70

Adelaide 2.30pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70

Hawthorn v Fremantle (Aurora Stadium)

Perth 12pm LIVE on Channel 7

SANFL – Eagles v Port Adelaide

Adelaide 1.30pm LIVE on 7mate

WAFL – Claremont v Subiaco

Perth 3pm LIVE on Channel 7

Footy Flashbacks – Brent Harvey profile

Melbourne 1.30pm on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70

Sunday May 15

AFL Game Day

Hosted by Hamish McLachlan, Leigh Matthews, Brenton Sanderson & Josh Kennedy

Guest: Luke Parker & Todd Goldstein

Melbourne | Adelaide | Perth 10am on Channel 7

Sydney | Brisbane 10am on 7mate

Carlton v Port Adelaide (Etihad Stadium)

Adelaide 12.30pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs (MCG)

Melbourne 2.30pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70

Sydney 2.30pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70

Brisbane 2.30pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70

West Coast Eagles v St Kilda (Domain Stadium)

Perth 3pm on Channel 7

VFL – Werribee v Box Hill

Melbourne 11.30am LIVE on Channel 7

Monday May 16

Talking Footy

Hosted by Luke Darcy with Tim Watson and Wayne Carey

Melbourne 7.30pm on 7mate

Adelaide 7.30pm on 7mate

Perth 7.30pm on 7mate

Sydney Late night on 7mate

Brisbane Late night on 7mate