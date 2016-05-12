LIVE Broadcast Schedule: AFL Round 8 on Seven

Geelong’s Patrick Dangerfield returns to a hostile cauldron at the Adelaide Oval to face his former Crows teammates on Friday Night Football.
Cameron Ling has a three-part interview with the star midfielder as he shows us his hometown Moggs Creek and talks about why he came home. ‘Danger’ cam will be following the three-time All Australian every move throughout the match.
The in-form Swans trek to the MCG to face the Tigers on Saturday Night Footy. Richmond has beaten the Swans in their last two encounters and we’ll be talking with their coach Damien Hardwick along with an inside look at the Tigers pre-game rituals. Campbell Brown also has some fun on the Logies red carpet.
Saturday Arvo Footy sees ladder leaders North Melbourne battle the Bombers. We catch up with Nathan Grima about retiring, being picked up again by the Bombers and facing his old teammates.
The much-improved Demons take on the Bulldogs on Sunday Football. We honour the work of the Breast Cancer Network Australia for this Pink Lady match and catch up with Melbourne’s Daisy Pearce and her mother Dee Wornes, a breast cancer survivor.
TV Broadcast times:
Friday May 13
Adelaide Crows v Geelong Cats (Adelaide Oval)
Melbourne 7pm LIVE on 7mate, 7.30pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70
Adelaide 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate, 7pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70
Perth 5pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70
Sydney 7pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70
Brisbane 7pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70
Friday Front Bar with Mick Molloy, Sam Pang and Andy Maher
Melbourne 11pm on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70
Adelaide 10.30pm on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70
Perth 9pm on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70
Sydney 11pm on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70
Brisbane 11pm on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70
Saturday May 14
Richmond v Sydney Swans (MCG)
Melbourne 6.30pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70
Adelaide 6.30pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70
Perth 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70
Sydney 7.20pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70
Brisbane Lions v Collingwood (The Gabba)
Brisbane 7.20pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70
GWS GIANTS v Gold Coast SUNS (Spotless Stadium)
Sydney 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70
Brisbane 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70
Essendon v North Melbourne (Etihad Stadium)
Melbourne 3pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70
Adelaide 2.30pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70
Hawthorn v Fremantle (Aurora Stadium)
Perth 12pm LIVE on Channel 7
SANFL – Eagles v Port Adelaide
Adelaide 1.30pm LIVE on 7mate
WAFL – Claremont v Subiaco
Perth 3pm LIVE on Channel 7
Footy Flashbacks – Brent Harvey profile
Melbourne 1.30pm on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70
Sunday May 15
AFL Game Day
Hosted by Hamish McLachlan, Leigh Matthews, Brenton Sanderson & Josh Kennedy
Guest: Luke Parker & Todd Goldstein
Melbourne | Adelaide | Perth 10am on Channel 7
Sydney | Brisbane 10am on 7mate
Carlton v Port Adelaide (Etihad Stadium)
Adelaide 12.30pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs (MCG)
Melbourne 2.30pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7HD Channel 70
Sydney 2.30pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70
Brisbane 2.30pm LIVE on 7mate and 7HD Channel 70
West Coast Eagles v St Kilda (Domain Stadium)
Perth 3pm on Channel 7
VFL – Werribee v Box Hill
Melbourne 11.30am LIVE on Channel 7
Monday May 16
Talking Footy
Hosted by Luke Darcy with Tim Watson and Wayne Carey
Melbourne 7.30pm on 7mate
Adelaide 7.30pm on 7mate
Perth 7.30pm on 7mate
Sydney Late night on 7mate
Brisbane Late night on 7mate