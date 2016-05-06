The Nunawading Lions have lost every game of their season by over 200 points, but some big names of the AFL world have stepped in to help.

AFL legends chip in to help 'worst footy team in Australia'

In Round 2 the Lions seniors lost by a then record 329 points and last weekend the reserves shattered that record by losing 404-0.

"It was gut-wrenching," says Lions player Brad Shorney. "To know that we put in that much effort and didn't even get a score on the board."

And desperate times call for desperate measures, with the club calling in Warwick Capper for help.

"I was in the same position as them. If Warwick Capper can do it, they can do it", the former Sydney Swans superstar says.

The AFL's greatest Lion has also offered some advice.

"I've been in your situation many, many times", 1969 Brownlow Medallist Kevin Murray told the players via video message.

"But if there's one thing you learn, it's never give in."

Invoking the spirit of Nunawading’s past premiership glory, they really believe a victory is imminent.