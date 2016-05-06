Bernie Vince accidentally hit on Jonathan Brown's wife

Jonathan Brown was one of the fiercest players on the field in his day, so hitting on his wife probably isn't the best idea. Just ask Bernie Vince.

The Demons ace appeared on Nova 100's Chrissie, Sam and Browny show where the former Lions skipper recounted the tale of how Vince tried to pick up his wife Kylie at a bar in their earlier days, not knowing who she was and more importantly, who she was married to.

"There's a bit of history there - Bern back in our younger days just sidled up at Kylie and offered her a drink at the bar, before Kylie had to remind him that, 'Actually, I'm married to the big fella'," Brown said.

Vince was quick to plead his defence once he had realised his hilarious error.

"It was a mistake....someone came up and said, 'You know that's Browny's wife?' and I said, 'S*** I’m out of here,'" he said.

The timing of the story comes just a day after Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley accidentally rang Damien Hardwick's wife when he tried to ring the Richmond coach.

Hardwick revealed AFL Coaches Association chief Mark Brayshaw had given Buckley the number, but then quickly questioned why he had his wife's number.

It's been a funny week in the AFL.