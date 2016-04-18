Five key points from AFL Round 4

RIEWOLDT LOOKS A SPRING CHICKEN

Five key points from AFL round four

Nick Riewoldt has settled into his new role at St Kilda with quiet aplomb.

The skipper shook off last week's knock to produce a solid outing against Hawthorn, racking up 23 touches, 12 marks and two goals.

His instense off-season training regime is paying early dividends as the 33-year-old looks closer to 23 with his dynamic play.

Can he keep it up all season? Early indications show no signs of slowing down.

STEVO'S STING: Can the Blues fix Casboult's kicking woes?

DOGS JUST KEEP DROPPING

Just a week after Robert Murphy went down with a season-ending knee injury, Jason Johannisen joined the injury list after hurting his right hamstring whilst taking a shot for goal.

The live-wire defender is expected to miss around 10 weeks, but with Matt Suckling and Tom Boyd also picking up injuries, the Bulldogs cannot afford to lose many more bodies if their premiership ambitions are to remain on track.

PRESSURE MOUNTING AT COLLINGWOOD?

It's only been four rounds, but Collingwood's season is already in free-fall. A loss to Essendon in the ANZAC Day blockbuster will surely spell crisis for Nathan Buckley's men and more poignantly, Buckley himself.

Sunday's loss to Melbourne was the third time they'd conceded 100 or more points this season and with their faltering frontline offering minimal returns, the prognosis doesn't look good for Buckley.

They have to win on ANZAC Day. If not for the four points, at least just to keep the pressure off Bucks.

Damien Hardwick and Ken Hinkley make up the list for 'coaches under the pump early', but Collingwood's lofty pre-season expectations makes their start even more worrying, especially for Buckley.

HOW MANY GAMES FOR STEVEN MAY?

Steven May's monster hit on Stefan Martin is set to land him a long stint on the sidelines when he faces the tribunal on Tuesday night, but realistically, how many games does he deserve?

May took his eyes off the ball and his feet were off the ground when he concussed the Brisbane ruckman, with the incident sparking a melee immediately afterwards.

May's poor record won't help him either, having received a three-game ban last season for a collision with Lions captain Tom Rockliff.

May apologised immediately after the match and sought out Martin after the game and despite the fact that Martin did return to the field after being stretchered off, the contact was still brutal.

Martin is rated a chance to play this weekend and the lack of a serious injury will work in May's favour.

Is a five-game ban too heavy?

MARK OF THE YEAR CONTENDER

Zac Smith put his hand up for Mark of the Year with this screamer against Essendon.

Trailing the pack, Smith timed his leap to perfection, soaring over four Bombers and a couple of Cats to bring this one down.

Has there been better this year?

- with AAP