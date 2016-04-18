Is it possible to be both potent and impotent at the same time?

Stevo's Sting - The Curious case of Levi Casboult.

Welcome to the strange existence of Carlton's Levi Casboult.

Casboult was clearly the most dangerous forward aerialist on the ground on Saturday night. He looked like snaffling everything that came his way.

If only Tom Boyd's hands were as sticky. Then, the Dogs would really have a monster on their hands.

As the Blues won more of the footy late in the game, Dogs coach Luke Beveridge admitted the big guy was such a threat he was forced to send Jordan Roughead back to lessen the threat.

But why worry? There is no point clunking every mark if you are going to fluff just about every kick.

Potent, yet so impotent. Casboult not only missed, he missed badly.

The Blues have tried just about everything to fix his ball drop, but is it too late?

Stewart Loewe, the former Saint, is the best example of a player who turned a poor set shot routine into an adequate one.

Sav Rocca is the ideal man to teach Casboult the basics, but perhaps big Loewey should have a chat to Levi.

Casboult must repair his ball drop, or his career will be cut short.

EVERY rule change is bound to have consequences and the decision to tighten the deliberate out of bounds rule is a prime example.

With the umps happy to pull the trigger, players are routinely appealing for frees near the line and even stopping in the hope the ball will roll over.

We want players attacking the footy, and we don't want them turning and pleading for frees.

It is a blight on the game.

CALLS for a send off rule in the wake of the Steven May incident are ridiculous.

This wasn't a premeditated king hit. It was reckless and happened in a split second.

It wasn't a good look, but a send off rule would have to be for extreme cases a la Barry Hall v Brent Staker.

THE Hawks would be 1-3 without Sam Mitchell.

Had he missed Saturday's clash with St Kilda, the result definitely would have been different.

And he was so influential against the Dogs early, as the Hawks kicked the first five goals of the contest.

Mitchell's ability to not only win the ball, but squirt it out to a teammate from a seemingly impossible position, has never been sharper.

A MATE phoned on Sunday afternoon with a left-field comparison.

"Paddy McCartin is the new James Cook ... I knew he reminded me of someone," he said.

Cook, the former Dog, Blue and Demon, had his detractors ... but he was a pick 2 in the draft.

And the comparison wasn't meant to be derogatory. The way McCartin attacks the ball and clunks marks is reminiscent of Cook, who at times unstoppable as the Dogs surged in '97.

But as good as Cook was, McCartin will cover him off.

Two pack marks in the past two weeks are enough evidence. He is missing set shots at the moment, but that will come.

McCartin looked spent in that late ground ball contest down in Tassie, but he still found a way to get his hands on the ball and paddle it on towards a teammate.

Apparently both his calfs were cramping. It was a great effort to compete. Give the kid time.