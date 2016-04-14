Female footballer kicked two goals with broken leg

West Coast Eagles women's AFL player Hayley Miller is drawing comparisons to Nat Fyfe after she played on and kicked two goals after breaking her leg.

Miller played a key role in the Eagles' 65-point win over Fremantle at Subiaco Oval on the weekend in the curtain raiser to the men's derby.

She initially thought she had suffered a cork to her lower leg, but post-game scans have since confirmed she played out the match with a fractured fibula.

Her effort has drawn comparisons to Fyfe's performance in the 2015 preliminary final against Hawthorn on the same ground.

"If there's one good thing to come out of my broken leg, I guess it's the comparison (to Nat Fyfe)," Miller told Foxsports.com.au.

"I don't know if you can compare my ability to his, but I guess I did a similar thing to him, playing through the game with an injury. It's pretty cool."

Miller said she was in extreme discomfort when she left the ground, but was determined to play on.

"I came off and they asked me if I wanted to keep playing, but I'd literally only been on the ground for 10 seconds and I'd been so excited for the game so I wanted to go back on," she said.

Nothing could stop me living my dream of playing for the @WestCoastEagles last weekend. No regrets at all 💙💛 https://t.co/eGwAQtHb9k — Hayley Miller (@hayley_millerrr) April 12, 2016

"It's always really exciting to be in a big game like that, especially seeing as it was televised, live streamed and had received a lot of media hype."