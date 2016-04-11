I can't remember when it became fashionable to call him "Bob". For so long, he was Robert Murphy.

Stevo's Sting - Tragic if Murphy's career ends this way

He was certainly Robert in his first game, a kind of famous Bulldogs win against Carlton at the then Optus Oval.

Memories of his first goal are vivid. He wobbled one through half-post high at the Legends Stand end.

Young Robert must have weighed 65kg, but Terry Wallace unleashed him that day with several stars out of the game.

Simon Garlick had a day out across half forward and Trent Bartlett sealed the deal after a dodgy free kick in the forward pocket.

It was an emotional win. It was the week before THAT win against Essendon at Docklands. The Bombers had won 20 in a row, the Dogs somehow found a way, Chris Grant kicking a brilliant curler on the left.

I was there for both games. The win against the Blues was every bit as good as the Essendon triumph. They both stick in the mind, but in a footy sense, it's an eternity ago.

The man once known as Robert has been around a bloody long time.

To see him clutch his knee on the very same ground Granty kicked that goal from the pocket was heartbreaking.

I'm writing this after the game, fearing, sorry expecting, the worst. Scans don't do miracles. It is going to be a long way back for the spiritual leader of the Dogs. He had been set to play his 300th at the G against Melbourne in Round 8.

If the ACL in his knee is gone, it will take a monumental effort to get to the milestone. Sadly, I was also there when his knee went the first time, rag dolled by Anthony Rocca in a tackle that would now be deemed a sling.

That was a Friday night at the G back in 2006. Then, at least, he had time on his side.

He will be feeling the pain and despising all the attention that goes along with being a big name ACL victim.

Last year when another Dog Clay Smith's knee went again, Murphy turned up at hospital to support the kid, dejected and deflated that there were media hanging around hoping for an interview. Nobody was going to argue with Murphy's plea to give Smith some space. Now, it is Murphy in Smith's boots.

Murphy has led the Dogs' resurgence in a different kind of way. Quietly, calmly he has gone about his business, precisely picking out targets and rarely being over-demonstrative.

There has always been a sense of reason and perspective. Clearly much of that is to do with his upbringing.

In March, 2003, I drove out to Berwick to sit with young Robert and his parents in the family living room.

Media wasn't micro-managed by clubs back then, but it was an interview that took a while to set up. It ran in the Herald Sun, the placement reasonably low key. But it said a lot about Robert.

It was still sitting in the outer reaches of the internet so, so here is the yarn in full:

Bulldog Robert Murphy's dad used to be a priest. His mum was a nun. All three are sitting around the family kitchen table in Berwick. There's only one way to start the interview: "Please explain?"

John Murphy opens the batting. There's a twinkle in his eye. It was love, simple as that.

"I wanted to be with Monica. She's a lovely lady," he said. "We developed this friendship. We were kind of pretty happy with the friendship, but we thought we could handle it.

"Then it became more difficult because we realised the friendship was moving towards love."

John and Monica first met in 1972. Both had spent almost 10 years serving God.

"I was working with young people, doing retreats, and Monica was doing the same kind of work," John said.



"We were doing a counselling course. Every week we'd travel out there together in the car. We were thrown together in a way; not of our own choosing."

Monica wanted out, anyway. She was preparing to leave the sisterhood - with or without John.

"I couldn't conform that well," she said. "I don't know whether I was a rebel, but I sort of wasn't in tune with the real strict rules."

For John, it was torture. He knew he would lose friends and colleagues if he stepped away. The backlash would be severe.

"It was a very torrid couple of years for me, trying to sort out what to do, where to go and how to handle it all," John said.

He contemplated heading for the Philippines to work and get away from it all. Finally, towards the end of '75, he left for the outback. It was decision time.

"Someone mentioned they had a friend up in Alice Springs that was a building contractor," John said.

"I thought 'I'll go up there, get away and work up in the desert for two or three months'.

"I was working with about 20 other guys 300kms out of Alice Springs. We were building some kind of US installation.

"I was shovelling sand and cement and doing a lot of thinking."

John made the call. Love won out.

"I came back and I was quite certain I wanted to be with Monica," he said. "I went to my boss. He knew Monica and he wasn't totally surprised.

"He was a little bit disappointed, I suppose. But he actually spent three days typing up the documents involved. He was terrific.

"It was tough. I think I might've lost a few colleagues and friends as a result of it. I kind of expected that. Then I had to tell friends and family. And with the Catholic culture then, that was a little bit daunting, too."

For Monica, breaking the news to her family would prove just as tough. But they were determined to tie the knot, and John and Monica married at St Augustine's in Bourke St.

Plenty of old colleagues were there, including John's former boss, Essendon-based Father Charlie O'Mahoney.

The couple settled in Alice Springs. They had a son, Ben, and a daughter, Bridget. Then came little Robbie - conceived in Alice and born in Ballarat.

He is now a rising AFL star, already being compared with Robbie Flower. Last October, he represented Australia in Ireland - at only 20.



The whole priest/nun thing has been around all Murphy's life. It was always big news when he was growing up in the small-town environment of Warragul.

"I've always tried to tap into it," he said. "I used to inquire and ask questions. I was always really interested in it and proud of them for their story.

"It always sparked interest back in Warragul. Even down at the footy club now, they ask questions.

"I'm quite happy to talk about it. It's great that mum and dad are now putting it all on paper."



You won't find Murphy at church on Sundays, any more. He used to be a regular, but gave up at 16, like so many other teens.

"I'm spiritual in certain ways, but maybe not so much religious any more," Murphy said. "In our house, we always had a fairly well-grounded knowledge of ourselves ... without sounding too wanky about it."

Monica chipped in: "We wanted them (our kids) to be free, not oppressed."

John and Monica work at St Francis Xavier College in Beaconsfield. Every weekend they're at the footy - whether it's real or for practice.

"I like watching Rob's style," Monica said. "I think it's exciting and different. He runs around the outside and he's stylish. And I like it."

Monica's summation of Murphy's style still resonates 13 years on. She hit the bullseye. Everyone in footy is hoping and praying we will see him run around on the outside again.