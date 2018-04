MATCH CENTRE: Sydney v Collingwood

Fasolo lands on head in horrible fall

Collingwood star Alex Fasolo was lucky to walk away unscathed after a horrible fall saw him land straight on his head against the Swans.

Fasolo leapt high for a mark in the first quarter at the SCG but was knocked off balance while in the air.

The 23-year-old was tipped up the wrong way and came down straight on his head.

Medical staff rushed to his aid but the young Pie miraculously got to his feet and was able to keep playing.