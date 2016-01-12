Sportsbet refunds all bets on Essendon

Essendon are now hot favourites to finish last in 2016, after their playing stocks were decimated by today's Court of Arbritation for Sport ruling.

Bombers favourites to come last

With 12 current Bombers players banned for 12 months, including captain Jobe Watson, star midfielder Dyson Heppell, and crack key-position defenders Cale Hooker and Michael Hurley, online bookmaker sportsbet.com.au has installed John Worsfold's team $1.25 favourites to win the woodenspoon.

Sportsbet predicts Essendon will win just one match in 2016, offering odds of $1.50 for fewer than 1.5 wins and $2.50 for more than 1.5 wins.

The Bombers are $1.01 to miss the finals; $1001 to win the flag; $501 to make the top four and $51 to make the top eight.

Carlton, who were the $2 favourites to finish last, have blown out to $6, with Brisbane easing from $3.50 to $10.

Geelong, Richmond and Gold Coast, who each play the Bombers twice, have had their premiership odds cut. Geelong have trimmed up from $10 to $9; Richmond are in from $13 to $12, and Gold Coast have had their price slashed from $51 into $23.

Sportsbet have refunded all bets on Essendon for the 2016 season across 27 markets.

Meanwhile, bookmaker William Hill today handed out thousands of dollars worth of bonus bets to punters who placed a bet on Sam Mitchell and Trent Cotchin, who finished equal second to Watson in the 2012 Brownlow Medal.

An AFL Commission meeting next month will determine whether Watson is stripped of his medal.