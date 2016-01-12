Bombers, AFL living nightmare: Lloyd

Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd has described Tuesday morning's banning of 34 past and present Bombers players as a "nightmare" for the club and AFL.

Lloyd, who played 270 games for the Bombers and kicked 926 goals, said the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision would have wide-reaching consequences.

"It opens a pandora's box - it's Essendon's and the AFL's worst nightmare," Lloyd told Channel 9.

"Players have lost their careers, lost their livelihoods, the stress on the families, themselves."

Current and former Essendon players will miss the entire 2016 season after being found guilty of doping offences.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal against the AFL anti-doping tribunal’s decision that cleared the 34 players last March.

The AFL tribunal had found there was insufficient evidence to find the players guilty of doping offences arising from the club’s controversial 2012 supplements program.

But in a stunning reversal, CAS was comfortably satisfied that the players had taken the banned substance thymosin beta-4.

Players were handed the mandatory two-year bans and were found to be significantly at fault.

Lloyd noted Bombers star Jobe Watson had contemplated retirement at the end of last season because of the ongoing stress of the supplements saga.

Essendon’s season last year went into freefall once WADA announced in May they were appealing against the March AFL anti-doping tribunal verdict.

CAS held the appeal hearing last November in Sydney.

"Probably another write off for Essendon in regards to playing finals football - how much can the supporters take it anymore?," Lloyd said.

"That’s devastating for everyone involved in the AFL fraternity."